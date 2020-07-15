WestJet from late-August 2020 plans to resume Trans-Atlantic operation, initially offering service from Calgary to London and Paris. Planned operation as follows.
Calgary – London Gatwick eff 20AUG20 3 weekly
WS001 YYC1925 – 1055+1LGW 789 6
WS001 YYC1950 – 1120+1LGW 789 14
WS002 LGW1320 – 1518YYC 789 2
WS002 LGW1330 – 1528YYC 789 7
WS002 LGW1400 – 1558YYC 789 5
Day 6 from YYC, Day 7 from LGW operates from 29AUG20.
Calgary – Paris CDG eff 20AUG20 2 weekly
WS010 YYC1930 – 1230+1CDG 789 47
WS011 CDG1430 – 1530YYC 789 15
WestJet resumes European service in late-August 2020
