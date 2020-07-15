Sounds Air July/August 2020 operations

By Jim Liu

New Zealand’s regional carrier Sounds Air recently filed planned operation for July and August 2020, as the airline continues to operate reduced frequencies. Planned operation as follows.

Following frequency is based on week of 19JUL20, and may vary on certain weeks.

Christchurch – Blenheim 9 weekly
Paraparaumu – Blenheim 2 weekly
Paraparaumu – Nelson 2 weekly
Wellington – Blenheim 26 weekly
Wellington – Nelson 15 weekly
Wellington – Picton 4 weekly
Wellington – Taupo 4 weekly
Wellington – Westport 6 weekly

