Qatar Airways removes A380 schedules as of 12JUL20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

oneWorld member Qatar Airways has become the latest airline to remove A380 schedule entirely, reflected in late-June 2020’s schedule update. As of 12JUL20 OAG schedules, the airline’s schedule listing has been extended until 13AUG21 inclusive, while no longer displaying A380 schedule on/after 15JUN21.

Previously reported on Airlineroute, following routes previously served by A380 is being replaced by Boeing 777-300ER or Airbus A350-1000XWB. Originally the replacement aircraft was filed until 14JUN21, this is now being displayed for indefinite period, until further aircraft changes filed by the airline.

Doha – Frankfurt QR067/068 777-300ER replaces A380
Doha – London Heathrow QR003/004, QR009/010, QR011/012 777-300ER replaces A380
Doha – Melbourne A350-1000XWB replaces A380
Doha – Paris CDG QR039/040, QR041/042 777-300ER replaces A380
Doha – Perth A350-1000XWB replaces A380 (-900XWB in September 2020)
Doha – Sydney QR908/909 A350-1000XWB replaces A380

The removal of A380 schedule was reflected in the airline’s reservation system around late-June 2020.