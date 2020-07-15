Qatar Airways removes A380 schedules as of 12JUL20

oneWorld member Qatar Airways has become the latest airline to remove A380 schedule entirely, reflected in late-June 2020’s schedule update. As of 12JUL20 OAG schedules, the airline’s schedule listing has been extended until 13AUG21 inclusive, while no longer displaying A380 schedule on/after 15JUN21.



Previously reported on Airlineroute, following routes previously served by A380 is being replaced by Boeing 777-300ER or Airbus A350-1000XWB. Originally the replacement aircraft was filed until 14JUN21, this is now being displayed for indefinite period, until further aircraft changes filed by the airline.



Doha – Frankfurt QR067/068 777-300ER replaces A380

Doha – London Heathrow QR003/004, QR009/010, QR011/012 777-300ER replaces A380

Doha – Melbourne A350-1000XWB replaces A380

Doha – Paris CDG QR039/040, QR041/042 777-300ER replaces A380

Doha – Perth A350-1000XWB replaces A380 (-900XWB in September 2020)

Doha – Sydney QR908/909 A350-1000XWB replaces A380



The removal of A380 schedule was reflected in the airline’s reservation system around late-June 2020.