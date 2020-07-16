Air Canada from August 2020 intends to resume service to Mainland China, initially operating Vancouver – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong routing. The airline would operate this route once weekly from 07AUG20, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Reservation is not available for the moment.
AC025 YVR1110 – 1410+1ICN1525+1 – 1630+1PVG 789 5
AC026 PVG2030 – 2330ICN0045+1 – 1840YVR 789 6
Air Canada tentatively to resume Shanghai service in August 2020
