French Bee plans Newark launch in mid-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

French Bee in recent inventory update revised planned Paris Orly – Newark route, originally scheduled to commence on 10JUN20. Based on inventory listing, the airline plans to launch this daily service as early as 16AUG20, with A350-900XWB aircraft.

BF720/TX6720 ORY1945 – 2200EWR 359 D
BF721/TX6721 EWR2355 – 1320+1ORY 359 D


