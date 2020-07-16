Hawaiian Airlines updates August 2020 US Mainland operations

Hawaiian Airlines yesterday (15JUL20) updated planned US Mainland operation. As the State of Hawaii delays pre-travel testing program, the airline will continue to operate 6 routes to/from Honolulu in August 2020. Previously planned restoration on 15 routes between 30JUL20 and 01AUG20 has been cancelled, including planned service increase on selected routes.



Planned operation for August 2020 as follows.



Honolulu – Los Angeles 1 daily A330-200

Honolulu – Portland OR 1 daily A321neo

Honolulu – Sacramento 1 daily A321neo

Honolulu – San Diego 1 daily A321neo

Honolulu – San Francisco 1 daily A330-200

Honolulu – Seattle 1 daily A330-200