Southwest Airlines in the last few weeks resumed selected International routes, including flights to Jamaica and Bahamas. For the month of July 2020, the airline’s International operation as follows.
Baltimore/Washington – Cancun 2 daily 737-700
Baltimore/Washington – Montego Bay 1 daily 737-700
Baltimore/Washington – Nassau 1 daily 737-700
Baltimore/Washington – San Juan 1 daily 737-700
Denver – Cancun 1 daily 737-700
Denver – Los Cabos 1 daily 737-700
Fort Lauderdale – San Juan 2 daily 737-700
Houston Hobby – Cancun 3 daily 737-700
Houston Hobby – Los Cabos 1 daily 737-700
Orlando – Montego Bay 1 daily 737-700
Orlando – San Juan 5 daily 737-700/-800
Tampa – San Juan 1 daily 737-700
Southwest Airlines July 2020 International operations as of 12JUL20
Posted
Southwest Airlines in the last few weeks resumed selected International routes, including flights to Jamaica and Bahamas. For the month of July 2020, the airline’s International operation as follows.