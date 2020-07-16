Frontier Airlines July 2020 International operations as of 12JUL20

Frontier Airlines during the month of July 2020 continues to operate reduced International service, where the airline continues to focus on Puerto Rico, as well as selected flights to Cancun. Planned operation as of 12JUL20 as follows.
Atlanta – San Juan 4 weekly A320
Chicago O’Hare – San Juan 3 weekly A320
Denver – Cancun 3 weekly A320
Miami – San Juan 4 weekly A320
Newark – San Juan 4 weekly A320
Orlando – San Juan 17 weekly A320
Philadelphia – San Juan 1 daily A320
Raleigh/Durham – San Juan 3 weekly A320
