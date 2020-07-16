Frontier Airlines July 2020 International operations as of 12JUL20

Frontier Airlines during the month of July 2020 continues to operate reduced International service, where the airline continues to focus on Puerto Rico, as well as selected flights to Cancun. Planned operation as of 12JUL20 as follows.



Atlanta – San Juan 4 weekly A320

Chicago O’Hare – San Juan 3 weekly A320

Denver – Cancun 3 weekly A320

Miami – San Juan 4 weekly A320

Newark – San Juan 4 weekly A320

Orlando – San Juan 17 weekly A320

Philadelphia – San Juan 1 daily A320

Raleigh/Durham – San Juan 3 weekly A320