AirAsia X intends to resume Taipei service from August 2020

AirAsia X in August 2020 plans to resume operation, as the airline’s Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan route is available for reservation. As of 16JUL20, the airline intends to resume this route as early as 01AUG20, with 6 weekly flights scheduled initially.



Additional changes remain possible.



D7378 KUL0730 – 1200TPE 333 246

D7372 KUL1000 – 1440TPE 333 467



D7379 TPE1330 – 1815KUL 333 246

D7373 TPE1555 – 2040KUL 333 467