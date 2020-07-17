LATAM Chile delays nonstop Frankfurt launch to 1Q21

LATAM Airlines Chile in recent weeks revised planned nonstop Santiago de Chile – Frankfurt nonstop sector, previously scheduled to commence on 30JUN20. Although the airline’s schedule listing shows service to commence on 27OCT20, however first flight available for reservation is scheduled on 02JAN21.



Subject to Government Approval, Boeing 787-8 operates this route three times weekly. Further changes to planned laucnh date remains likely.



LA708 SCL2320 – 1740+1FRA 788 246

LA709 FRA1925 – 0640+1SCL 788 357