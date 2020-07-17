Jeju Air schedules one-time Saipan service in August 2020

By Jim Liu

Jeju Air in August 2020 schedules one-time service to Saipan, based on the airline’s schedule listing. Available for reservation on the airline’s website, the airline plans to operate Seoul Incheon – Saipan route on 10AUG20.

7C3406 ICN0930 – 1510SPN 737 10AUG20
7C3405 SPN1610 – 1945ICN 737 10AUG20