Archive: BOAC Sep/Oct 1972 Boeing 747 operations

British Airways on Thursday 16JUL20 reportedly announced the retirement of Boeing 747 fleet with immediate effect, marking the end of the carrier’s Boeing 747 operation since 1971.



The carrier’s predecessor BOAC took delivery of first Boeing 747-100 in 22APR70, but the aircraft did not enter service until April 1971. The following is BOAC’s Boeing 747 operation in September / October 1972, taken from Official Airline Guide, International Edition, September 1972. Between 1970 and 1972, BOAC took delivery of 12 Boeing 747-100, with another 6 aircraft delivered between 1973 and 1976. BOAC took delivery of Boeing 747-200B from June 1977, followed by 747-400 in June 1989.



Outbound from London, Sep/Oct 1972 (1 weekly each per flight number, unless otherwise stated):

London Heathrow – Boston – Detroit BA561 (1 daily until 14OCT72)

London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare BA569 (1 daily)

London Heathrow – Frankfurt – Bahrain – Bangkok – Hong Kong – Darwin – Sydney BA808

London Heathrow – Frankfurt – Beirut – Tehran – Bangkok – Hong Kong – Darwin – Sydney BA812

London Heathrow – Frankfurt – Nairobi – Johannesburg BA033

London Heathrow – Frankfurt – Tel Aviv – Tehran – Delhi – Hong Kong – Darwin – Sydney BA804

London Heathrow – Miami BA661 (4 weekly)

London Heathrow – Montreal BA609 (3 weekly until 13OCT72)

London Heathrow – Nairobi – Johannesburg BA025 / BA027 / BA029 / BA031

London Heathrow – New York JFK BA501 (1 daily) / BA509 (1 daily)

London Heathrow – Rome – Bahrain – Bangkok – Hong Kong – Darwin – Melbourne BA802

London Heathrow – Toronto BA601 (3 weekly until 14OCT72)

London Heathrow – Zurich – Bahrain – Bombay – Singapore – Perth – Sydney BA716

London Heathrow – Zurich – Nairobi – Johannesburg BA021 / BA023

London Heathrow – Zurich – Tehran – Bombay – Singapore – Perth – Sydney BA720



Inbound to London, Sep/Oct 1972 (1 weekly each per flight number, unless otherwise stated)

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow BA570 (1 daily)

Detroit – Boston – London Heathrow BA562 (1 daily until 14OCT72)

Johannesburg – Nairobi – Frankfurt – London Heathrow BA026

Johannesburg – Nairobi – London Heathrow BA024 / BA028

Johannesburg – Nairobi – Rome – London Heathrow BA030 / BA034

Johannesburg – Nairobi – Zurich – London Heathrow BA022 / BA032

Melbourne – Darwin – Hong Kong – Bangkok – Tehran – Tel Aviv – Zurich – London Heathrow BA803

Miami – London Heathrow BA664 (4 weekly)

Montreal – London Heathrow BA610 (3 weekly until 13OCT72)

New York JFK – London Heathrow BA500 (1 daily) / BA506 (1 daily)

Sydney – Darwin – Hong Kong – Bangkok – Bahrain – Rome – London Heathrow BA813

Sydney – Darwin – Hong Kong – Bangkok – Tehran – Frankfurt – London Heathrow BA805

Sydney – Darwin – Singapore – Bombay – Bahrain – Zurich – London Heathrow BA725

Sydney – Darwin – Hong Kong – Delhi – Bahrain – Beirut – Frankfurt – London Heathrow BA811

Sydney – Perth – Singapore – Bangkok – Tehran – Tel Aviv – Frankfurt – London Heathrow BA717

Toronto – London Heathrow BA600 (3 weekly until 14OCT72)