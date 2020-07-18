Korean Air 4Q20 Inventory changes as of 0600GMT 18JUL20

Skyteam member Korean Air in the last few weeks filed inventory changes in the 4th quarter of 2020. As of 0600GMT 18JUL20, following routes are not available for reservation between 25OCT20 and 31DEC20, as the airline zero’d out all fare classes.
Busan – Beijing Capital
Busan – Fukuoka
Busan – Nagoya
Busan – Qingdao
Busan – Shanghai Pu Dong
Busan – Taipei Taoyuan
Busan – Tokyo Narita
Jeju – Beijing Capital
Seoul Gimpo – Beijing Capital
Seoul Incheon – Aomori
Seoul Incheon – Barcelona
Seoul Incheon – Brisbane
Seoul Incheon – Changsha
Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou
Seoul Incheon – Dubai
Seoul Incheon – Istanbul
Seoul Incheon – Jinan
Seoul Incheon – Kagoshima
Seoul Incheon – Komatsu
Seoul Incheon – Kunming
Seoul Incheon – Madrid
Seoul Incheon – Milan Malpensa
Seoul Incheon – Moscow Sheremetyevo
Seoul Incheon – Mumbai
Seoul Incheon – Niigata
Seoul Incheon – Okayama
Seoul Incheon – Okinawa
Seoul Incheon – Rome
Seoul Incheon – Sapporo
Seoul Incheon – Shenyang
Seoul Incheon – Tashkent
Seoul Incheon – Tel Aviv
Seoul Incheon – Tianjin
Seoul Incheon – Wuhan
Seoul Incheon – Xiamen
Seoul Incheon – Zhengzhou
Following routes displaying selected flights available for reservation for the period of 25OCT20 – 31DEC20:
Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital 1 daily available for reservation, instead of 17 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 2 daily, instead of 5
Seoul Incheon – Qingdao 1 daily, instead of 2
Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily, instead of 3
Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily, instead of 2
During Northern winter 2020/21 season (25OCT20 – 27MAR21), First Class cabin (P / F / A-class) is not available for reservation on majority routes operated by following aircraft: A380, 747-8I, 777-200ER, 777-300ER.
Additional changes will be filed, pending on further development.
