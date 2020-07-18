Korean Air 4Q20 Inventory changes as of 0600GMT 18JUL20

Skyteam member Korean Air in the last few weeks filed inventory changes in the 4th quarter of 2020. As of 0600GMT 18JUL20, following routes are not available for reservation between 25OCT20 and 31DEC20, as the airline zero’d out all fare classes.



Busan – Beijing Capital

Busan – Fukuoka

Busan – Nagoya

Busan – Qingdao

Busan – Shanghai Pu Dong

Busan – Taipei Taoyuan

Busan – Tokyo Narita

Jeju – Beijing Capital

Seoul Gimpo – Beijing Capital

Seoul Incheon – Aomori

Seoul Incheon – Barcelona

Seoul Incheon – Brisbane

Seoul Incheon – Changsha

Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou

Seoul Incheon – Dubai

Seoul Incheon – Istanbul

Seoul Incheon – Jinan

Seoul Incheon – Kagoshima

Seoul Incheon – Komatsu

Seoul Incheon – Kunming

Seoul Incheon – Madrid

Seoul Incheon – Milan Malpensa

Seoul Incheon – Moscow Sheremetyevo

Seoul Incheon – Mumbai

Seoul Incheon – Niigata

Seoul Incheon – Okayama

Seoul Incheon – Okinawa

Seoul Incheon – Rome

Seoul Incheon – Sapporo

Seoul Incheon – Shenyang

Seoul Incheon – Tashkent

Seoul Incheon – Tel Aviv

Seoul Incheon – Tianjin

Seoul Incheon – Wuhan

Seoul Incheon – Xiamen

Seoul Incheon – Zhengzhou



Following routes displaying selected flights available for reservation for the period of 25OCT20 – 31DEC20:

Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital 1 daily available for reservation, instead of 17 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 2 daily, instead of 5

Seoul Incheon – Qingdao 1 daily, instead of 2

Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily, instead of 3

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily, instead of 2



During Northern winter 2020/21 season (25OCT20 – 27MAR21), First Class cabin (P / F / A-class) is not available for reservation on majority routes operated by following aircraft: A380, 747-8I, 777-200ER, 777-300ER.



Additional changes will be filed, pending on further development.