JetSMART adds Santiago de Chile – Trujillo service from Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

JetSMART from September 2020 is launching new route to Peru, with the new Santiago de Chile – Trujillo service. The airline initially will operate once weekly from 05SEP20, increasing to 2 weekly from 17NOV20.

JA494 SCL1056 – 1306TRU 32S 6
JA495 TRU1346 – 1848SCL 32S 6

Day 2 operates from 17NOV20.