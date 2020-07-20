JetSMART from September 2020 is launching new route to Peru, with the new Santiago de Chile – Trujillo service. The airline initially will operate once weekly from 05SEP20, increasing to 2 weekly from 17NOV20.
JA494 SCL1056 – 1306TRU 32S 6
JA495 TRU1346 – 1848SCL 32S 6
Day 2 operates from 17NOV20.
JetSMART adds Santiago de Chile – Trujillo service from Sep 2020
