Luxair resumes Budapest service from August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Luxair from August 2020 plans to resume service to Hungary, previously served until July 2006. Effective from 10AUG20, the airline’s Dash8-Q400 aircraft will operate Luxembourg – Budapest service twice weekly. This route is currently scheduled until 24OCT20 inclusive.

LG5807 LUX1100 – 1310BUD DH4 1
LG5803 LUX1225 – 1435BUD DH4 5

LG5808 BUD1355 – 1605LUX DH4 1
LG5804 BUD1515 – 1725LUX DH4 5