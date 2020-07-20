Luxair from August 2020 plans to resume service to Hungary, previously served until July 2006. Effective from 10AUG20, the airline’s Dash8-Q400 aircraft will operate Luxembourg – Budapest service twice weekly. This route is currently scheduled until 24OCT20 inclusive.
LG5807 LUX1100 – 1310BUD DH4 1
LG5803 LUX1225 – 1435BUD DH4 5
LG5808 BUD1355 – 1605LUX DH4 1
LG5804 BUD1515 – 1725LUX DH4 5
Luxair resumes Budapest service from August 2020
