Jordan Aviation plans Larnaca service from August 2020

Jordan Aviation from August 2020 plans to offer service to Cyprus, with first flight scheduled on 11AUG20. The airline plans to operate Amman – Larnaca service twice weekly, with Boeing 737 aircraft. Changes to planned launch date remains likely, due to extended closure of Amman Queen Alia International Airport (the closure is tentatively scheduled until 23JUL20, as of 19JUL20).



R5221 AMM1300 – 1415LCA 737 25

R5222 LCA1515 – 1630AMM 737 25