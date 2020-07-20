Avianca Colombia Sep/Oct 2020 International network as of 19JUL20

Avianca in recent schedule update adjusted planned International service to/from Colombia, when it resumes scheduled passenger service as early as 01SEP20. As of 19JUL20, planned International service for the period of 01SEP20 – 24OCT20 as follows.



Further changes remain highly possible pending on the latest policy implemented by The Colombian Authority.



Bogota – Aruba eff 01SEP20 3 weekly A319 (4 weekly from 03OCT20)

Bogota – Barcelona eff 02SEP20 2 weekly 787-8 (4 weekly from 01OCT20)

Bogota – Buenos Aires eff 01SEP20 5 weekly A318/787-8 (1 daily A330 from 01OCT20)

Bogota – Cancun eff 01SEP20 4 weekly A320 (1 daily from 01OCT20)

Bogota – Guayaquil eff 01SEP20 1 daily A320

Bogota – Lima eff 01OCT20 12 weekly A320/330

Bogota – London Heathrow eff 01SEP20 4 weekly 787-8

Bogota – Madrid eff 01SEP20 1 daily 787-8 (2 daily from 01OCT20)

Bogota – Mexico City eff 02SEP20 5 weekly A330 (1 daily from 02OCT20)

Bogota – Miami eff 01SEP20 2 daily A321 (3 daily A319/321/787 from 01OCT20)

Bogota – New York JFK eff 01SEP20 1 daily 787-8 (9 weekly A330/787 from 04OCT20)

Bogota – Panama City eff 01SEP20 3 weekly A319 (5 weekly from 02OCT20)

Bogota – Punta Cana eff 02SEP20 5 weekly A320 (1 daily A330 from 01OCT20)

Bogota – Quito eff 01SEP20 1 daily A319/320

Bogota – San Jose (Costa Rica) eff 02SEP20 5 weekly A320 (1 daily A319/320 from 01OCT20)

Bogota – Santiago de Chile eff 01SEP20 1 daily A320

Bogota – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 01SEP20 4 weekly A320 (5 weekly from 01OCT20)

Bogota – Washington Dulles eff 02SEP20 4 weekly A320 (5 weekly A319/320 from 01OCT20)

Cali – Madrid eff 01OCT20 1 daily 787-8

Medellin – Madrid eff 01OCT20 3 weekly 787-8