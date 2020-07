Avianca schedules one-time Shanghai / Tokyo repatriation flight in July/Aug 2020

Avianca in late-July 2020 schedules one-time repatriation flight to Mainland China and Japan, on board Boeing 787-8 aircraft. This repatriation flight features 7790-mile one-way sector from Guadalajara to Shanghai Pu Dong (flying time 16hrs), and 8877-mile one-way from Tokyo Narita to Bogota (flying time 16hrs 20mins).



From Colombia, service operates on 31JUL20, operating Bogota – Guadalajara – Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita – Bogota circular routing.



AV150 BOG0210 – 0700GDL0800 – 1300+1PVG 788 31JUL20

AV151 PVG1500 – 1850+1NRT 788 01AUG20

AV151 NRT0800 – 1020BOG 788 03AUG20



The airline during May/June 2020 operated cargo service to both Tokyo and Shanghai with passenger aircraft, operational routing was Bogota – Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong, 3 times weekly.