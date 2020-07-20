Vietnam Airlines closes Hanoi – Sydney bookings until late-March 2021

Vietnam Airlines in recent inventory update filed changes for Hanoi – Sydney route, as the closure of reservation is in effect until 26MAR21 inclusive. Tentatively the Skyteam member plans to resume this route on 28MAR21, 3 times a week on board Boeing 787-9, however further changes remain likely in the next few months.



The following schedule is effective 28MAR21.



VN787 HAN2355 – 1315+1SYD 787 257

VN786 SYD2200 – 0350+1HAN 787 136



