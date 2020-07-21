Saudia starting this week is operating Riyadh – Abha – Sharurah service, scheduled on temporary basis from 24JUL20 to 31AUG20. Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly, in addition to 1 daily Riyadh – Sharurah nonstop sector.
SV1886 RUH0820 – 1000AHB1115 – 1240SHW 320 15
SV1887 SHW1355 – 1520AHB1635 – 1815RUH 320 15
Saudia adds Abha – Sharurah service in July/August 2020
