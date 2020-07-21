Etihad Airways starting next week resumes regular passenger service to Mainland China, initially offering Abu Dhabi – Shanghai Pu Dong flight. From 27JUL20, Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to operate this route on weekly basis.
EY862 AUH0100 – 1350PVG 77W 1
EY867 PVG2340 – 0510+1AUH 77W 2
Etihad resumes Shanghai service from late-July 2020
