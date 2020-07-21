British Airways London Heathrow short-haul network as of 19JUL20

British Airways in the second half of July 2020 continues gradual network resumption on various European routes. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline is moving short-haul London Gatwick service to Heathrow, at least until 06SEP20 the latest.



Planned operation for the remainder of July, with frequency based on week of 19JUL20, as follows.



London Heathrow – Aberdeen 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Alicante 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Amsterdam 20 weekly

London Heathrow – Athens 15 weekly

London Heathrow – Barcelona 19 weekly

London Heathrow – Basel/Mulhouse 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Belfast City 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Berlin Tegel 19 weekly

London Heathrow – Billund 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Bologna 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Brinidsi 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Brussels 9 weekly

London Heathrow – Bucharest 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Budapest 10 weekly

London Heathrow – Cagliari 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Chania 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Copenhagen 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Corfu 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Dalaman 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Dublin 11 weekly

London Heathrow – Dubrovnik 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Dusseldorf 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Edinburgh 20 weekly

London Heathrow – Faro 13 weekly

London Heathrow – Funchal 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Geneva 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Gibraltar 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Glasgow 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Gothenburg 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Hamburg 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Hannover 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Ibiza 11 weekly

London Heathrow – Inverness 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Irakleion 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Istanbul 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Jersey 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Kalamata 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Kos 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Krakow 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Larnaca 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Lisbon 10 weekly

London Heathrow – Madrid 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Mahon 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Malaga 23 weekly

London Heathrow – Manchester 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Marseille 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Milan Malpensa 13 weekly

London Heathrow – Munich 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Mykonos 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Naples 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Newcastle 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Newquay 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Nice 19 weekly

London Heathrow – Olbia 20 weekly

London Heathrow – Oslo 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Palermo 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Palma Mallorca 16 weekly

London Heathrow – Paris CDG 21 weekly

London Heathrow – Pisa 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Porto 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Prague 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Preveza 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Prishtina 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Reykjavik Keflavik 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Rhodes 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Rome 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Seville 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Sofia 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Split 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Stockholm Arlanda 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Tenerife South 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Thessaloniki 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Thira 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Tirana 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Toulouse 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Turin 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Valencia 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Venice 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Verona 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Warsaw 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Zagreb 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Zakynthos 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Zurich 7 weekly