British Airways London Heathrow short-haul network as of 19JUL20

British Airways in the second half of July 2020 continues gradual network resumption on various European routes. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline is moving short-haul London Gatwick service to Heathrow, at least until 06SEP20 the latest.
Planned operation for the remainder of July, with frequency based on week of 19JUL20, as follows.
London Heathrow – Aberdeen 14 weekly
London Heathrow – Alicante 12 weekly
London Heathrow – Amsterdam 20 weekly
London Heathrow – Athens 15 weekly
London Heathrow – Barcelona 19 weekly
London Heathrow – Basel/Mulhouse 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Belfast City 14 weekly
London Heathrow – Berlin Tegel 19 weekly
London Heathrow – Billund 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Bologna 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Brinidsi 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Brussels 9 weekly
London Heathrow – Bucharest 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Budapest 10 weekly
London Heathrow – Cagliari 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Chania 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Copenhagen 14 weekly
London Heathrow – Corfu 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Dalaman 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Dublin 11 weekly
London Heathrow – Dubrovnik 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Dusseldorf 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Edinburgh 20 weekly
London Heathrow – Faro 13 weekly
London Heathrow – Funchal 1 weekly
London Heathrow – Geneva 12 weekly
London Heathrow – Gibraltar 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Glasgow 14 weekly
London Heathrow – Gothenburg 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Hamburg 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Hannover 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Ibiza 11 weekly
London Heathrow – Inverness 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Irakleion 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Istanbul 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Jersey 14 weekly
London Heathrow – Kalamata 1 weekly
London Heathrow – Kos 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Krakow 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Larnaca 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Lisbon 10 weekly
London Heathrow – Madrid 12 weekly
London Heathrow – Mahon 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Malaga 23 weekly
London Heathrow – Manchester 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Marseille 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Milan Malpensa 13 weekly
London Heathrow – Munich 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Mykonos 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Naples 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Newcastle 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Newquay 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Nice 19 weekly
London Heathrow – Olbia 20 weekly
London Heathrow – Oslo 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Palermo 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Palma Mallorca 16 weekly
London Heathrow – Paris CDG 21 weekly
London Heathrow – Pisa 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Porto 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Prague 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Preveza 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Prishtina 1 weekly
London Heathrow – Reykjavik Keflavik 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Rhodes 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Rome 14 weekly
London Heathrow – Seville 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Sofia 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Split 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Stockholm Arlanda 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Tenerife South 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Thessaloniki 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Thira 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Tirana 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Toulouse 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Turin 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Valencia 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Venice 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Verona 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Warsaw 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Zagreb 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Zakynthos 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Zurich 7 weekly
British Airways London Heathrow short-haul network as of 19JUL20
