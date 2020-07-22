Qatar Airways starting next week is resuming scheduled passenger service to Mainland China, operating Doha – Guangzhou route with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. From 26JUL20, this route will be served once weekly.
QR874 DOH0110 – 1400CAN 77W 7
QR875 CAN1800 – 2120DOH 77W 7
Qatar Airways resumes Guangzhou service from late-July 2020
