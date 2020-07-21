KLM resumes Riyadh service from late-Sep 2020

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines from late-September 2020 plans to resume service to Riyadh, where it previously served with Boeing 767 until early-April 2000. The Skyteam member from 28SEP20 will operate Amsterdam – Riyadh – Dammam – Amsterdam routing 4 times weekly, initially with Airbus A330-200 aircraft. Airbus A330-300 will be operating from 28OCT20, the launch of winter schedule.



KL423 AMS1535 – 2240RUH2359 – 0110+1DMM0225+1 – 0805+1AMS 332 1

KL425 AMS1535 – 2240RUH2359 – 0110+1DMM0225+1 – 0805+1AMS 332 246



Airlineroute in the last few days posted the airline’s Intercontinental operation for the remainder of Northern summer season, but did not include Dammam on/after 28SEP20 as service was pending prior to today’s (21JUL20) filing.