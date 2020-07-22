Saudia intends to resume Guangzhou service from late-July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Saudia starting tomorrow (23JUL20) intends to resume scheduled passenger service to Mainland China, as the airline filed weekly schedule to Guangzhou. Initially the Skyteam member files Riyadh – Guangzhou service with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, switching to Jeddah – Guangzhou from 06AUG20.

Reservation is not available at time this post goes to press.

SV882 JED2320 – 1330+1CAN 789 4
SV883 CAN1525 – 2005JED 789 5