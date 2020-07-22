Saudia intends to resume Guangzhou service from late-July 2020

Saudia starting tomorrow (23JUL20) intends to resume scheduled passenger service to Mainland China, as the airline filed weekly schedule to Guangzhou. Initially the Skyteam member files Riyadh – Guangzhou service with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, switching to Jeddah – Guangzhou from 06AUG20.



Reservation is not available at time this post goes to press.



SV882 JED2320 – 1330+1CAN 789 4

SV883 CAN1525 – 2005JED 789 5