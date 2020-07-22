Air Mauritius in August 2020 plans to increase Mauritius – Rodrigues service, its sole scheduled passenger route. From 01AUG20, the airline restores 2nd daily flight, operating in the morning hours with ATR72 aircraft.
MK120 MRU0800 – 0930RRG AT7 D
MK130 MRU1310 – 1440RRG AT7 D
MK121 RRG1030 – 1210MRU AT7 D
MK131 RRG1540 – 1720MRU AT7 D
Air Mauritius increases Rodrigues service in August 2020
