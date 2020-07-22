Ethiopian Airlines August 2020 East Asia / South Asia operations as of 21JUL20

Ethiopian Airlines has outlined planned operation to South Asia and East Asia, for the month of August 2020. Planned operation as of 21JUL20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely, as travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation and passenger traffic rights.



Addis Ababa – Bangalore eff 20AUG20 2 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Bangkok – Jakarta 3 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Bangkok – Hong Kong 3 weekly 777-200LR

Addis Ababa – Delhi eff 16AUG20 1 daily 787-8

Addis Ababa – Hong Kong – Manila 2 weekly 777-200LR/787-8

Addis Ababa – Mumbai eff 16AUG20 1 daily A350-900XWB

Addis Ababa – Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 777-300ER