Caribbean Airlines resumes Barbados – Grenada / St. Vincent service from late-July 2020

Caribbean Airlines yesterday (22JUL20) resumed operations at Barbados, initially operating service to St. Vincent and Grenada. These service were previously served by predecessor BWIA until 2005 and 2000, respectively.



Planned operational schedule as follows.



Bridgetown – Grenada – St. Vincent – Bridgetown eff 22JUL20 2 weekly ATR72

BW204 BGI0755 – 0850GND0945 – 1025SVD AT7 37

BW205 SVD1125 – 1210BGI AT7 37



Bridgetown – St. Vincent – Grenada – Bridgetown eff 24JUL20 4 weekly ATR72

BW200 BGI1715 – 1800SVD1855 – 1930GND AT7 x347

BW201 GND2025 – 2125BGI AT7 x347



These service operates until 30SEP20 for the time being.