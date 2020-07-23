Caribbean Airlines earlier this month gradually resumed scheduled passenger service from Jamaica, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.
Kingston – Antigua – Bridgetown eff 25JUL20 2 weekly 737-800
Kingston – Bridgetown eff 03AUG20 1 weekly 737-800
Kingston – Miami eff 09JUL20 3 weekly 737-800
Kingston – New York JFK eff 12JUL20 1 daily 737-800
Kingston – Toronto eff 08JUL20 1 weekly 737-800 (2 weekly from 19JUL20)
Caribbean Airlines Jamaica operations in July 2020
