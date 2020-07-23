Ural Airlines in August and September 2020 plans to offer new seasonal service to Spain, where it schedules Moscow Domodedovo – Girona route. From 01AUG20 to 26SEP20, Airbus A321 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.
U61737 DME1320 – 1645GRO 321 36
U61738 GRO1745 – 2255DME 321 36
Ural Airlines adds seasonal Moscow – Girona service in Aug/Sep 2020
