Ural Airlines removes planned Moscow – London service resumption in July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Ural Airlines in late-June 2020’s schedule update removed planned service resumption on Moscow Domodedovo – London Stansted route, previously scheduled to resume from 13JUL20.

The airline originally scheduled 4 weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft with following schedule.

U6745 DME0900 – 1050STN 320 14
U6745 DME1150 – 1340STN 320 25

U6746 STN1200 – 1740DME 320 14
U6746 STN1440 – 2020DME 320 25