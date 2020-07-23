Ural Airlines in late-June 2020’s schedule update removed planned service resumption on Moscow Domodedovo – London Stansted route, previously scheduled to resume from 13JUL20.
The airline originally scheduled 4 weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft with following schedule.
U6745 DME0900 – 1050STN 320 14
U6745 DME1150 – 1340STN 320 25
U6746 STN1200 – 1740DME 320 14
U6746 STN1440 – 2020DME 320 25
Ural Airlines removes planned Moscow – London service resumption in July 2020
