Turkish Airlines yesterday (23JUL20) filed service changes for planned Istanbul – Vancouver service. Due to adjustment of operational days in September, first flight is scheduled on 02SEP20, instead of 03SEP20. 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route 3 times weekly.
Despite this new adjustment, further changes remain likely in the next few weeks.
TK075 IST1405 – 1550YVR 789 357
TK076 YVR1720 – 1450+1IST 789 357
Service in October 2020 continues to display flight operation on Day 247.
Turkish Airlines moves forward Vancouver Sep 2020 launch by 24 hours
Posted
Turkish Airlines yesterday (23JUL20) filed service changes for planned Istanbul – Vancouver service. Due to adjustment of operational days in September, first flight is scheduled on 02SEP20, instead of 03SEP20. 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route 3 times weekly.