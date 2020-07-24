Turkish Airlines moves forward Vancouver Sep 2020 launch by 24 hours

Turkish Airlines yesterday (23JUL20) filed service changes for planned Istanbul – Vancouver service. Due to adjustment of operational days in September, first flight is scheduled on 02SEP20, instead of 03SEP20. 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route 3 times weekly.



Despite this new adjustment, further changes remain likely in the next few weeks.



TK075 IST1405 – 1550YVR 789 357

TK076 YVR1720 – 1450+1IST 789 357



Service in October 2020 continues to display flight operation on Day 247.