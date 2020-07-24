Wizz Air schedules new Spanish routes in August 2020

Wizz Air (W6) in August 2020 plans to introduce additional routes to Spain, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. Planned additional routes and schedule as follows.
Milan Malpensa – Ibiza eff 06AUG20 1 daily A321
W65525 MXP0630 – 0820IBZ 321 x47
W65525 MXP1615 – 1805IBZ 321 47
W65526 IBZ0900 – 1045MXP 321 x47
W65526 IBZ1900 – 2045MXP 321 47
Vienna – Palma Mallorca eff 06AUG20 1 daily A321
W62945 VIE0620 – 0845PMI 321 x47
W62945 VIE1440 – 1705PMI 321 47
W62946 PMI0925 – 1150VIE 321 x47
W62946 PMI1750 – 2015VIE 321 47
