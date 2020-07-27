LATAM Airlines Group August 2020 International operations as of 26JUL20

LATAM Airlines Group in the last few days continue to adjust planned International operation, for the month of August 2020. As of 26JUL20, planned operation as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.



LATAM Brasil

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Cordoba – Mount Pleasant 767-300ER operates on 12AUG20 (Inbound on 19AUG20)

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Frankfurt 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Lima 1 daily A320

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Lisbon 3 weekly 767

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Madrid 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Miami 4 weekly 777-300ER

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Montevideo 3 weekly A320



LATAM Chile

Santiago de Chile – Lima eff 10AUG20 3 weekly A320

Santiago de Chile – Lima – Los Angeles eff 15AUG20 2 weekly 787-8

Santiago de Chile – Lima – New York JFK eff 16AUG20 3 weekly 787-8

Santiago de Chile – Madrid 2 weekly 787-8

Santiago de Chile – Miami 1 daily 787-9

Santiago de Chile – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 10 weekly A320



LATAM Peru

Lima – Miami eff 14AUG20 1 daily 767-300ER

Lima – Quito eff 11AUG20 3 weekly A320