Qatar Airways earlier this month’s schedule update removed planned Doha – Siem Reap launch, originally scheduled with Airbus A321 aircraft. The oneWorld member previously planned to operate this route 5 times weekly from 16NOV20 with following schedules.
QR990 DOH0235 – 1405REP 321 x24
QR991 REP1825 – 2240DOH 321 x24
Qatar Airways removes Siem Reap launch from Nov 2020
Posted
