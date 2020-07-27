GOL Sep/Oct 2020 International operations as of 24JUL20

Brazilian carrier GOL in recent schedule update filed preliminary International service, when the airline resumes International service as early as 01SEP20. As of 24JUL20, planned operation for the period of 01SEP20 – 24OCT20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely in the next few weeks.
Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 02OCT20 4 weekly
Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Cordoba eff 02OCT20 4 weekly
Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Rosario eff 02OCT20 4 weekly 737-800
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Asuncion eff 02OCT20 4 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 01SEP20 2 daily
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Lima eff 04SEP20 4 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Montevideo eff 02SEP20 4 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Santa Cruz eff 02OCT20 3 weekly
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Santiago de Chile eff 04SEP20 3 weekly
