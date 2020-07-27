ANA August 2020 International Operations as of 24JUL20

ANA earlier this month announced its planned International operation for the month of August 2020, including service resumption to Taipei, Washington Dulles and Paris. Service to Frankfurt, New York JFK and Manila will see frequency increase. Due to ongoing travel restrictions, passenger traffic right is not available on certain one-way directions or selected operational days.



As of 24JUL20, planned August 2020 International operation as follows.



Tokyo Haneda – Bangkok 1 daily 787-9

Tokyo Haneda – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-9

Tokyo Haneda – Ho Chi Minh City eff 16AUG20 2 weekly 787-9

Tokyo Haneda – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER

Tokyo Haneda – Manila 3 weekly 787-9

Tokyo Haneda – Paris CDG 2 weekly 787-9

Tokyo Haneda – Sydney 3 weekly 787-9

Tokyo Haneda – Taipei Song Shan 2 weekly 767/787-8

Tokyo Haneda – Vancouver 3 weekly 787-9

Tokyo Haneda – Washington Dulles eff 17AUG20 3 weekly 787-9

Tokyo Narita – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily 777-300ER

Tokyo Narita – Hanoi 2 weekly 787-8

Tokyo Narita – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly 787-9

Tokyo Narita – Hong Kong 1 weekly 787-8

Tokyo Narita – Jakarta 4 weekly 787-8

Tokyo Narita – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly 787-9

Tokyo Narita – Los Angeles 1 daily 777-300ER

Tokyo Narita – Mexico City 5 weekly 787-8

Tokyo Narita – New York JFK 3 weekly 777-300ER

Tokyo Narita – San Francisco 3 weekly 777-300ER

Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 787-10

Tokyo Narita – Singapore 3 weekly 787-9

Tokyo Narita – Yangon 2 weekly 767-300ER