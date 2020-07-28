Biman Bangladesh Airlines next week plans to resume service to Kuwait City, initially operating once weekly. From 04AUG20, the airline’s schedule listing displays Dhaka – Kuwait City – Chittagong routing. As schedule change remains incomplete, it currently displays 737-800 from Dhaka, 787-8 from Kuwait City.
BG043 DAC1420 – 1700KWI 738 2
BG144 KWI1245 – 0915CGP 788 3
Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumes Kuwait service from August 2020
