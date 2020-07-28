Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumes Kuwait service from August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Biman Bangladesh Airlines next week plans to resume service to Kuwait City, initially operating once weekly. From 04AUG20, the airline’s schedule listing displays Dhaka – Kuwait City – Chittagong routing. As schedule change remains incomplete, it currently displays 737-800 from Dhaka, 787-8 from Kuwait City.

BG043 DAC1420 – 1700KWI 738 2
BG144 KWI1245 – 0915CGP 788 3

