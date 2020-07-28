Thai AirAsia X Sep 2020 operations as of 26JUL20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Thai AirAsia X in recent schedule update plans to resume scheduled operation as early as 01SEP20. For the month of September 2020, initially operation includes the following. Additional changes remain likely.

Bangkok Don Mueang – Fukuoka 3 weekly A330-300
Bangkok Don Mueang – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly A330-300
Bangkok Don Mueang – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly A330-300
Bangkok Don Mueang – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly A330-300

For Bangkok Don Mueang – Shanghai Pu Dong service, the airline currently lists 1 daily flight in September 2020.

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.