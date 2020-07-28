Thai AirAsia X Sep 2020 operations as of 26JUL20

Thai AirAsia X in recent schedule update plans to resume scheduled operation as early as 01SEP20. For the month of September 2020, initially operation includes the following. Additional changes remain likely.



Bangkok Don Mueang – Fukuoka 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok Don Mueang – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok Don Mueang – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok Don Mueang – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly A330-300



For Bangkok Don Mueang – Shanghai Pu Dong service, the airline currently lists 1 daily flight in September 2020.