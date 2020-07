AirAsia August 2020 International network as of 26JUL20

AirAsia during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following International flights, as the airline plans to resume additional routes. Ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation and passenger traffic rights.



The following operation is based on schedule listing as of 26JUL20.



Ipoh – Singapore eff 08AUG20 2 weekly

Kota Kinabalu – Singapore eff 09AUG20 1 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Bandar Seri Begawan 2 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Bangalore 2 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Bangkok Don Mueang eff 07AUG20 1 daily

Kuala Lumpur – Chennai 2 weekly A320

Kuala Lumpur – Colombo eff 16AUG20 1 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka eff 10AUG20 2 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Guangzhou 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 12AUG20)

Kuala Lumpur – Hyderabad eff 07AUG20 1 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta eff 04AUG20 1 daily

Kuala Lumpur – Manila 2 daily

Kuala Lumpur – Medan Kualanamu 1 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Semarang 2 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Singapore eff 07AUG20 4 daily

Kuala Lumpur – Thiruchirapalli 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Yangon 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Yogyakarta 2 weekly

Kuching – Singapore eff 07AUG20 3 weekly

Miri – Singapore eff 07AUG20 2 weekly

Penang – Singapore eff 07AUG20 1 daily