Tianjin Airlines in August 2020 intends to resume Chongqing – Melbourne service, operating on regular scheduled basis. The airline currently schedules 1 weekly flight with Airbus A330-200, effective from 22AUG20.
GS7945 CKG2305 – 1140+1MEL 332 6
GS7946 MEL1340 – 2315CKG 332 7
Tianjin Airlines intends to resume Melbourne service from late-August 2020
Posted
Tianjin Airlines in August 2020 intends to resume Chongqing – Melbourne service, operating on regular scheduled basis. The airline currently schedules 1 weekly flight with Airbus A330-200, effective from 22AUG20.