Air New Zealand Sep/Oct 2020 International operations as of 28JUL20

Air New Zealand this week earlier this week adjusted International operation for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season. From 01SEP20 to 24OCT20, planned operation as follows.



Due to Government advisory, the airline has temporary suspended new bookings on International service into New Zealand at least until 09AUG20, as of 28JUL20. This date may be extended when needed. Ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.



Auckland – Apia 1 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Brisbane 4 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Los Angeles 1 daily 787-9

Auckland – Melbourne 1 daily 787-9

Auckland – Nadi 1 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Niue 1 weekly A320neo

Auckland – Nuku’alofa 1 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Rarotonga 1 weekly 787-9

Auckland – San Francisco 3 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Seoul Incheon 787-9 departs AKL on 25SEP20 and 16OCT20

Auckland – Sydney 9 weekly 787-9/A320neo

Auckland – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly 787-9