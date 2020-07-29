Royal Brunei has scheduled additional one-time service to the UK, based on the airline’s recent statement. Planned Bandar Seri Begawan – London Heathrow operation in August and September 2020 as follows.
Additional changes remain highly possible.
BI003 BWN1115 – 1845LHR 787 10AUG20 / 14SEP20
BI004 LHR1230 – 0910+1BWN 787 11AUG20 / 15SEP20
Royal Brunei Aug/Sep 2020 London operations
Posted
Royal Brunei has scheduled additional one-time service to the UK, based on the airline’s recent statement. Planned Bandar Seri Begawan – London Heathrow operation in August and September 2020 as follows.