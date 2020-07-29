Mandarin Airlines extends leased tigerair Taiwan A320 service to Sep 2020

Mandarin Airlines in last week’s schedule update extended leased tigerair Taiwan A320 operation, now scheduled until September 2020. For the month of September, the A320 aircraft will continue to operate Taipei Song Shan – Penghu (Magong) route on various dates.



Additional changes remain possible.



AE2367 TSA1040 – 1125MZG 320 01SEP20 – 03SEP20

AE2367 TSA1040 – 1125MZG 320 x234 18SEP20 – 28SEP20

AE369 TSA1210 – 1255MZG 320 56 05SEP20 – 11SEP20



AE370 MZG1340 – 1425TSA 320 56 05SEP20 – 11SEP20

AE2368 MZG1500 – 1545TSA 320 01SEP20 – 03SEP20

AE2368 MZG1500 – 1545TSA 320 x234 18SEP20 – 28SEP20



A320 also operates AE369/370 on 13SEP20.