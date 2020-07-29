Air Seoul adds Seoul Gimpo – Busan service from late-August 2020

Air Busan from late-August 2020 plans to operate additional domestic route from Seoul Gimpo, where it schedules 4 daily Seoul Gimpo – Busan service, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. This will be the carrier’s 2nd domestic route during summer season, effective from 21AUG20.



RS961 GMP0740 – 0830PUS 321 D

RS963 GMP1150 – 1250PUS 321 D

RS965 GMP1515 – 1610PUS 321 D

RS967 GMP1835 – 1930PUS 321 D



RS962 PUS0910 – 1010GMP 321 D

RS964 PUS1300 – 1430GMP 321 D

RS966 PUS1650 – 1750GMP 321 D

RS968 PUS2010 – 2110GMP 321 D



The airline already operates 9 daily Seoul Gimpo – Jeju service.