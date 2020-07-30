British Airways re-introduces London Heathrow – Orlando service in W20

British Airways in winter 2020/21 season is adjusting Orlando service, as selected flights shift to London Heathrow departure, instead of Gatwick, effective from 25OCT20. For winter season, BA operates 1 daily flight each on London Gatwick – Orlando and London Heathrow – Orlando route. 3-class 777-200ER operates both route (LGW configuration: J32W52Y252, LHR configuration: J48W40M184).



Following schedule is effective 01NOV20 – 13MAR21.



BA2037 LGW1140 – 1625MCO 777 D

BA205 LHR1415 – 1855MCO 777 D



BA2036 MCO1825 – 0730+1LGW 777 D

BA204 MCO2110 – 1015+1LHR 777 D



BA previously served Orlando from London Heathrow between April 1985 and June 1988, with 1-stop service via Miami, Philadelphia, or Bermuda.