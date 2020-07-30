British Airways delays Gatwick short-haul resumption to early-Nov 2020

British Airways in this week’s schedule update further delays planned short-haul service resumption to/from London Gatwick, now scheduled to resume from 09NOV20, instead of 07SEP20. Due to the delay, following service scheduled to operate to/from Gatwick in September and October, will continue to operate to/from London Heathrow:



