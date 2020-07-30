British Airways in this week’s schedule update further delays planned short-haul service resumption to/from London Gatwick, now scheduled to resume from 09NOV20, instead of 07SEP20. Due to the delay, following service scheduled to operate to/from Gatwick in September and October, will continue to operate to/from London Heathrow:
London – Algiers
London – Alicante
London – Amsterdam
London – Bari
London – Bilbao
London – Bordeaux
London – Cagliari
London – Catania
London – Dalaman
London – Dubrovnik
London – Edinburgh
London – Faro
London – Funchal
London – Genoa
London – Glasgow
London – Ibiza
London – Irakleion
London – Jersey
London – Kos
London – Lanzarote
London – Larnaca
London – Mahon
London – Malaga
London – Malta
London – Marrakech
London – Naples
London – Palma Mallorca
London – Paphos
London – Porto
London – Rhodes
London – Salzburg
London – Seville
London – Tenerife South
London – Thessaloniki
London – Tirana
London – Turin
London – Venice
London – Verona
British Airways delays Gatwick short-haul resumption to early-Nov 2020
Posted
British Airways in this week’s schedule update further delays planned short-haul service resumption to/from London Gatwick, now scheduled to resume from 09NOV20, instead of 07SEP20. Due to the delay, following service scheduled to operate to/from Gatwick in September and October, will continue to operate to/from London Heathrow: