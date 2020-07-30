Air France NW20 A380 aircraft replacement as of 29JUL20

Air France in this week’s schedule update filed Airbus A380 replacement for Northern winter 2020/21 schedule, as the Skyteam member retired the Super Jumbo aircraft in late-June 2020. With the exception of Paris CDG – Mexico City (continues to display A380 operation for the time being), planned A380 replacement service from 25OCT20 as follows.



Paris CDG – Abidjan 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Johannesburg 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Los Angeles (AF066/065) 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Miami 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Shanghai Pu Dong (AF116/111) 777-300ER