Cathay Pacific Sep 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 29JUL20

Cathay Pacific in the last few days filed inventory changes to its September 2020 schedule. As of 29JUL20, planned long-haul operation for September 2020 as follows. Additional changes remain likely.



Hong Kong – Amsterdam 2 weekly A350-1000XWB

Hong Kong – Frankfurt 2 weekly 777-300ER

Hong Kong – London Heathrow 10 weekly 777-300ER

Hong Kong – Los Angeles 7 weekly 777-300ER

Hong Kong – Manchester 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Hong Kong – Melbourne 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Hong Kong – New York JFK 5 weekly 777-300ER

Hong Kong – Paris CDG 2 weekly 777-300ER

Hong Kong – Perth 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Hong Kong – San Francisco 5 weekly 777-300ER/A350-900XWB

Hong Kong – Sydney 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Hong Kong – Toronto 5 weekly 777-300ER/A350-1000XWB

Hong Kong – Vancouver 1 daily 777-300ER



Regional service will be highlighted in the next few weeks.