American Airlines Los Angeles domestic network adjustment from Oct 2020

American Airlines during the weekend of 26JUL20’s schedule update filed domestic network changes at Los Angeles. The airline will be operating last flight on following routes on 06OCT20:



Los Angeles – Louisville 1 daily A319

Los Angeles – San Diego 6 daily Skywest CRJ700



Following routes cancelled since 07/08APR20 will not be resumed:

Los Angeles – Eugene

Los Angeles – Fresno

Los Angeles – Medford

Los Angeles – Redmond



Following routes has been cancelled during summer season (based on 01JUL20 – 24OCT20 schedules). These service to be resumed in the next 6-12 months, based on current schedule filing (those to be resumed from September is excluded from this list):

Los Angeles – Anchorage

Los Angeles – Aspen

Los Angeles – Bozeman

Los Angeles – Durango

Los Angeles – Jackson Hole

Los Angeles – Kalispell

Los Angeles – Santa Fe